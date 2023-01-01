Savuti Marshes

For decades since the early 1980s, this vast open area in southern Savuti consisted less of marshes than sweeping open plains, save for occasional inundations during the rainy season. But the area’s name again makes sense with the return of water to the Savuti Channel. Once-dry tracks now disappear into standing water that draws predators and prey from all across the region. The marshes lie between the Savuti Channel and the main Savuti–Maun track.

If the waters allow, we recommend the picnic spot at S 18º36.889’ E 24º04.397’ as the perfect riverside place for lunch.