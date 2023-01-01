In the heart of Savuti, Gobabis Hill is home to several sets of 4000-year-old rock art of San origin. The best are the depictions of livestock halfway to the summit on the south side of the rock; park at S 18º35.632’, E 24º04.770’, from where it’s an easy 150m climb up to the paintings.

Be careful, however; the area is a known haunt of leopards, and we spent one blissful morning watching a pride of lions between the paintings and the Savuti Channel just 200m away.

The paintings are signposted as ‘Rock Paintings’ off the main track and again at the parking place. The western edge of Gobabis Hill is guarded by a fine baobab, which is visible from the main track.