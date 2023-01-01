Makgadikgadi Pans National Park

This 3900-sq-km park, the southern section of the Makgadikgadi and Nxai Pans National Park, extends from the Boteti River in the west to the Ntwetwe Pan in the east. The return of water to the Boteti River in recent years has drawn plenty of wildlife, particularly in the dry season from May to October, when the river, even at low levels, is the only source of permanent water in the reserve. There are three main campsites, and three entry gates.

The most popular campsite is Khumaga, which overlooks the Boteti River. Out in the remote grasslands in the park's far east, you'll find Tree Island and Njuca Hills. A handful of luxury lodges sit atop the western bank of the Boteti River, just outside the park's boundaries.

The main entrance to the park is Phuduhudu Gate (GPS: S 20°12.439’, E 24°33.346’), 141km west of Nata and 164km east of Maun, 100m south off the Gweta–Maun road. There’s another entrance, Khumaga Gate (GPS: S 20°28.333’, E 24°31.056’), close to Khumaga Campsite, but you’ll need to cross the river on a pontoon ferry. Otherwise, there's the little-used XireXawa Gate (GPS: S 20°25.384’, E 24°7.093’) in the far east of the park.