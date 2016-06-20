Welcome to Botswana
Blessed with some of the greatest wildlife spectacles on earth, Botswana is one of the great safari destinations in Africa.
Nature's Abundance
The Okavango Delta – there's nowhere quite like it on earth. This is a place where wild creatures roam and rule, where big cats and much bigger elephants walk free in one of the world's last great wildernesses. The delta is a byword for abundance – for animal numbers, for the variety of species, for the birdlife, for floods of Biblical proportions. And it is also a place of singular and unparalleled beauty where safari possibilities can seem as endless as the waters themselves.
Stark Desert Beauty
The Kalahari Desert, the largest unbroken stretch of sand on the planet, is not your ordinary desert. From the salt pans of Makgadikgadi, the baobabs of Nxai Pans, and the spare magnificence of Kubu Island in the north, to the wonderful wildlife of Kgalagadi in the south, this is a desert of exceptional variety. Throw in the fossil river valleys, swaying golden grasses, black-maned lions and the echoes of the indigenous San people in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve and there are few more beautiful deserts on Earth.
Exclusive Travel's Spiritual Home
Botswana didn't just turn its back on mass tourism and all the potential pitfalls it can bring. It ushered in an era of utterly exclusive safari experiences, the likes of which no other country on mainland Africa can match. These are sumptuous lodges and remote tented camps, especially in the Okavango Delta and surrounds, that are sometimes contemporary in style, and at other times awash in safari nostalgia. Best of all, they provide a front-row seat for fabulous wildlife spectacles that you may just have all to yourself.
Africa's Best Camping
You can experience Botswana by renting your very own 4WD vehicle that doubles as an ingenious camping home away from home. This is about experiencing wild Africa at your own pace, travelling from one campsite to the next, where you may lie awake at night listening to lions roar their bone-trembling roar, or hippos, elephants, or the chilling saw-like grunt of a leopard. Build a campfire, gaze at the stars and feel at one with this gloriously beautiful country.
5-Day Victoria Falls and Chobe National Park from Johannesburg
Your tour includes a round-trip flight from OR Tambo International Airport to Victoria Falls Airport plus four nights of accommodation in your choice of a 3-, a 4- or a 5-star hotels, and excursions as detailed in the Itinerary below. Spend two nights in Victoria Falls village on the Zimbabwe side of the falls, and two nights Chobe National Park in Botswana. All hotels are centrally located for maximum convenience, and you’ll have ample time to enjoy their facilities and explore the surrounding area. Please note: River Usage fee and Botswana Tourism Levy is excluded and is payable on arrival in Botswana
Photographic River Cruise on The Chobe
We cruise on The Chobe river every morning and afternoon in our custom built photo boats helping clients, of all levels of photographic experience, top get the most amazing photographs. If you don't have a big fancy camera don't worry as you will be supplied with one which is included in the price and the photo guide on-board will show you how to use it. At the end of the cruise you will be presented with the 8gig memory card from the camera with all of your images. Drinks and snacks are served on-board during the cruise.
35-Day Overland Cape Town to Zanzibar Tour from Cape Town
On this tour, you will be fortunate to get an array of African experiences, as we traverse across the continent while sharing in the best of game viewing and many insightful cultural experiences in between. Beginning the adventure in Cape Town we then head north along the Atlantic coast before traversing the ageless desserts of Namibia and its surprisingly quaint yet adventurous towns. Here we learn of breathtaking canyons, Kalahari Bushmen, ancient rock paintings to viewing incredible wildlife at Etosha National Park – famous for its floodlit watering holes. We then immerse in the Best of Botswana with its unique landscape of the Okavango Delta and dense wildlife terrain of Chobe National Park. Before we make our way north to further expand our understanding of African culture and marvel at the enormity that is Lake Malawi, we embark on an adrenaline fueled activities or simply soak it all in on the banks of the great Zambezi, leading to the majestic Victoria Falls. This tour then takes us to the opposite spectrum of Eastern Africa, the coast! We reach Zanzibar Island with its many colours, flavours, sunsets and crystal blue waters. This tour is sure to satisfy that African calling and open your heart to its beauty and diversity.
14-Day Small Group South Africa Safari from Johannesburg
A 14 day accommodated adventure highlighting the best in Southern Africa, connecting to African grass routes, incorporating the panoramic sights of Mpumalanga and the Big 5 of Kruger. Cruising the Zambezi and Chobe Rivers with hippos and crocodiles, walking the Polokwane National Game Reserve, Matobo National Park in Zimbabwe, viewing elephant in Botswana, feeling the wet Zambezi spray off the thundering Victoria Falls, gliding the waterways of the Okavango Delta in a mokoro and open vehicle game drives in Chobe and Khama Rhino Sanctuary.
Best of Botswana Rhino Package
Day 1Upon arrival in Maun, you will be met by a representative and taken to Leroo La TauActivities are dependant on the season and are arranged when you arrive at camp.Day 2The day is spent enjoying the activities which have been sceduled.Day 3On day 3 you are transported to any 1 of the following DDS lodges, Camp Moremi/Camp Xakanaxa/Camp Okavango/Xugana Island Lodge/Savute Safari Lodge. Activities for the two days are arranged on arrival at camp.Day 4Enjoy the activities which have been specifically scheduled for you.Day 5A representative will transport you back to Maun Airport for your onward flight.Rooms each sleep two persons. Each spacious timber and thatch chalet or luxury African safari-style tent is raised on a teak platform and features an en-suite bathroom and a private wooden viewing deck. In addition, Chobe Game Lodge and Chobe Savanna Lodge are fully air-conditioned and each room has a river-facing terrace or balcony and complimentary mini-bar.
2-Day Camping Safari in Chobe National Park from Victoria Falls
Day One (L/D)For those guests coming from Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe) you will meet at 8:30am at the Kazungula boarder post. From there your Botswana guide will assist you through the immigration formalities. A short briefing will instruct you on some pertinent facts such as safety, and some regional information. At 9:30am guests will board a boat and commence a 3-hour gaming cruise into the Chobe National park. The river cruise is considered one of the highlights of the trip, as one gets the opportunity to get up close and personal with fantastic birds, hippos, crocodiles, and of course elephants and African buffalos that make their way down to the river for the water. The boat cruise ends at 12:30pm and a sumptuous buffet lunch follows at the Chobe Safari Lodge (or similar). There is an opportunity to do some last minute shopping in Kasane, as there are no shops within the Park. An afternoon game drive follows and this is the best time to see Chobe’s large herbivores making their way to and from the river. This drive will take you to the camp shortly before sunset for drinks around the camp fire and dinner. Day Two (B/L)Rise and shine, wake-up early with a cup of hot and refreshing tea or coffee. After a quick continental breakfast head off on an early morning game drive. This time of the day is best for finding the big cats and other nocturnal animals while they are still active and hunting. If luck is on your side you will even find them eating their previous nights` kills. Around mid to late morning return to camp for a delicious “bush brunch” and the opportunity to take a refreshing bush bucket shower. When the day starts to cool off, break camp and leave out the on the last game drive. You'll be dropped off in Kasane at 4:30pm (for those of our guests staying in Botswana) and in Victoria Falls or Livingstone at 8:00pm