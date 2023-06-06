Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Depending on your perspective, low-key Gaborone (or Gabs to its friends) is either terribly unexciting or one of Africa's more tranquil capital cities. There aren’t that many concrete reasons to come here – it’s a world of government ministries, shopping malls and a seemingly endless urban sprawl – and most travellers can fly to Maun or cross overland elsewhere. Yet, it can be an interesting place to take the pulse of the nation.
Gaborone
This reserve was established in 1988 by the Kalahari Conservation Society to give the Gaborone public an opportunity to view Botswana’s wildlife in a…
Gaborone
It’s an interesting kind of history when your nationalist heroes are three guys who argued your country should continue to be a protectorate of Africa’s…
Gaborone
Botswana's National Museum closed in mid-2016 for a much-needed overhaul. Prior to the closure, the collection itself was fairly modest, with plenty of…
Gaborone
Botswana's parliament building sits at the western end of the Mall in an area dominated by government ministries.
Botswana National Reference Library
Gaborone
Next to Debswana House, this library is ideal for anyone doing any research about Botswana and the region.
Gaborone
One of the focal points for Botswana's Muslim community, this mosque is an important local landmark.
Gaborone
The home of Botswana's diamond industry, Debswana House is an important local landmark.
Gaborone
Botswana's biggest university sits on the city's eastern outskirts.
Get to the heart of Gaborone with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Botswana & Namibia $28.99
in partnership with getyourguide