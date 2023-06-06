Gaborone

Overview

Depending on your perspective, low-key Gaborone (or Gabs to its friends) is either terribly unexciting or one of Africa's more tranquil capital cities. There aren’t that many concrete reasons to come here – it’s a world of government ministries, shopping malls and a seemingly endless urban sprawl – and most travellers can fly to Maun or cross overland elsewhere. Yet, it can be an interesting place to take the pulse of the nation.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Greater Kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) bull, Gaborone Game Reserve, Botswana

    Gaborone Game Reserve

    Gaborone

    This reserve was established in 1988 by the Kalahari Conservation Society to give the Gaborone public an opportunity to view Botswana’s wildlife in a…

  • Three Dikgosi Monument

    Three Dikgosi Monument

    Gaborone

    It’s an interesting kind of history when your nationalist heroes are three guys who argued your country should continue to be a protectorate of Africa’s…

  • National Museum & Art Gallery

    National Museum & Art Gallery

    Gaborone

    Botswana's National Museum closed in mid-2016 for a much-needed overhaul. Prior to the closure, the collection itself was fairly modest, with plenty of…

  • Parliament

    Parliament

    Gaborone

    Botswana's parliament building sits at the western end of the Mall in an area dominated by government ministries.

  • Mosque

    Mosque

    Gaborone

    One of the focal points for Botswana's Muslim community, this mosque is an important local landmark.

  • Debswana House

    Debswana House

    Gaborone

    The home of Botswana's diamond industry, Debswana House is an important local landmark.

