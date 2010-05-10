Gaborone Game Reserve

This reserve was established in 1988 by the Kalahari Conservation Society to give the Gaborone public an opportunity to view Botswana’s wildlife in a natural and accessible location. It seems to be working: although the reserve is only 5 sq km, it’s the third busiest in the country and boasts wildebeest, elands, gemsboks, kudus, ostriches and warthogs. The birdlife, which includes kingfishers and hornbills, is particularly plentiful and easy to spot from observation areas.

The reserve also has a few picnic sites, a game hide and a small visitor-education centre. All roads in the reserve are accessible by 2WD; guided drives are not offered. The reserve is about 1km east of Broadhurst Mall and can be accessed from Limpopo Dr.