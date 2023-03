Situated about 5km east of the Botswelelo Centre, in Mmankgodi, and 2km off the Gaborone–Kanye road, is Bahurutshe Cultural Lodge, an innovative cultural village, chalet complex and camping ground (camping/chalets P100/450) where visitors can very easily access the traditional elements of Batswana music, dance and cuisine.

The comfy chalets really do up the African-hut thing, with cool stone, mud walls and rustic-smelling thatch enclosing you come the evening.