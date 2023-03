Mannyelanong Game Reserve is an important breeding centre for the endangered Cape Griffon vulture, which nests in the cliffs. (In case you were wondering, Mannyelanong means ‘where vultures defecate’ in Setswana.) Loud noises can scare the birds and cause chicks and eggs to fall from the nests, so please mind the fences and be careful not to speak too loudly. Walking trails snake along the base of the cliffs; bring binoculars.