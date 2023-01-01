Mokolodi Nature Reserve

This 30-sq-km private reserve was established in 1994 and is home to giraffes, elephants, zebras, baboons, warthogs, rhinos, hippos, kudus, impalas, waterbucks and klipspringers. It also protects a few retired cheetahs, leopards, honey badgers, jackals and hyenas, as well as more than 300 species of birds. The entrance to the reserve is 12km south of Gaborone. By public transport, take a bus to Lobatse and get off at the signposted turn-off. From there, it’s a 1.5km walk to the entrance.

Mokolodi also operates a research facility, a breeding centre for rare and endangered species, a community-education centre and a sanctuary for orphaned, injured or confiscated birds and animals. Among the activities on offer is rhino and giraffe tracking.

It is important to note that the entire reserve often closes during the rainy season (December to March); phone ahead before you visit at this time. Visitors are permitted to drive their own vehicles around the reserve (you will need a 4WD in the rainy season), though guided tours by 4WD or on foot are available. If you’re self-driving, pick up a map from the reception office.