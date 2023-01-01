Loaded with cultural and historical significance, the Matsieng Rock Carvings are regarded by the Batswana as one of the four ‘creation sites’. According to legend, the footprint and rock carvings belonged to Matsieng, one of the first Tswana ancestors who marched out of a hole followed by wild and domestic animals to inhabit the earth. There are also ancient carvings of giraffes and other plains animals.

The site lies at the end of a well-signposted 1km-long 2WD track that starts about 6km north of Pilane and close to Mochudi. There is a small information board at the gate and, on the other side of the fence from the car park, a tiny room with some explanations.