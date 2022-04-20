Chobe National Park

Famed for some of the world's largest herds of massive elephants, Chobe National Park in Botswana's far northeastern corner is one of the great wildlife destinations of Africa. In addition to the mighty pachyderms, a full suite of predators and more than 440 recorded bird species are present; watch for roan antelope and the rare oribi antelope.

  • Zebra Equus burchelli and Impala Aepyceros melampus in tall grass in Savuti Marsh during rainy season, Chobe National Park, Botswana

    Savuti Marshes

    Chobe National Park

    For decades since the early 1980s, this vast open area in southern Savuti consisted less of marshes than sweeping open plains, save for occasional…

  • Gobabis Hill

    Gobabis Hill

    Chobe National Park

    In the heart of Savuti, Gobabis Hill is home to several sets of 4000-year-old rock art of San origin. The best are the depictions of livestock halfway to…

  • Leopard Rock

    Leopard Rock

    Chobe National Park

    The rocky monoliths that rise up from the Savuti sand provide more than welcome aesthetic relief amid the flat-as-flat plains. The outcrops’ caves, rocky…

Under a blue sky a large female lion walks up a large boulder outcrop in the Serengeti

Wildlife & Nature

How to see the animals from 'The Lion King' for real in Africa

Jul 3, 2019 • 6 min read

