Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park

This park is divided into two sections: the Victoria Falls area and the wildlife sector. The latter is only 3km southwest of Livingstone, and most famous for its population of white rhino, which you can track on foot. For their protection, the rhino are accompanied by anti-poaching rangers round-the-clock. You can only see them as part of a pre-booked tour (US$80 per person, inclusive of park fees and hotel transfer), booked through Livingstone Rhino Walks or Savannah Southern Safaris.

Other animals in the park include elephant, giraffe, zebra, buffalo and various species of antelope, some which you'll be lucky to see when driving between town and the falls.