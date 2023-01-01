Railway & Gateway Jewish Museum

While there are some beautiful 19th century locomotives to clamber onboard in the Railway Museum, the background information is a bit on the dry side. The Jewish Museum is of more interest, offering an insight to Livingstone's Jewish community who settled here in the 1890s via South Africa after fleeing persecution from Lithuania. The town saw an influx of European immigrants during the next 50 years, including those fleeing WWII.

For other Jewish sites in Livingstone, you can visit the Jewish Cemetery and Zambia's first synagogue, which is now a church.