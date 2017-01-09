MAPUTO SPECIAL RESERVE - 3 DAYS

Day 1: Our guide will pick you up early morning at your accommodation (05.30 AM). While crossing the Ferry-Boat to Catembe you can enjoy a Light Breakfast.On our way to the Reserve we will pass by the Salamanga Hindu Temple and visit a local bread factory.Inside the Reserve you will discover the unique aspects of the wild and its magnificent ecosystems filled with rich and extraordinary Biomes. There will be a break for lunch in the wild.After lunch we will drive towards the camp area. Dinner at the camp with traditional African recipes prepared by our Chef, under the unique starry sky and a warm fire.Day 2: After breakfast we will go and spend the day at a beautiful beach where we will provide a Pic Nic lunch. When we return to the camp you will sit back and have a sunset drink while our Chef prepares you dinner.Day 3: Breakfast at the camp. After lunch we will drive towards the Reserve gates and we should be back in Maputo around 6.30 Pm, where our guide will leave you at your accommodation.