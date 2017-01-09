Welcome to Mozambique
Maputo Airport transfer to Maputo City Hotel
Our driver will meet you at the Maputo International Airport with a board with your name for easier identification for both parties.He will help you to carry your luggage and transport you to your Hotel in Maputo City.All transfers will be made with a professional driver and acclimatized comfortable and spacious vehicles. The transfer from Maputo Airport to any Hotel in town is fairly quick due to the close proximity of the airport (except rush hour times, from 07.00 Am to 09.00 Am and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM).We are very strict and professional with transfer timings, meaning that we will always be at the Airport between 10 to 15 minutes before the flight scheduled arrival time.
CULTURAL SWAZILAND - day trip
The specialized guide will meet you early in the morning (05.30 Am) anywhere in Maputo. While following the journey towards Swaziland, you will be able to enjoy a light breakfast. Our guide will assist you with the transition process at the border.We will drive towards Ezulwini valley and the Cultural village of Mantenga. In the village you will watch a local dance performed by the local people and also have a chance to visit a Swazi typical homestead. We will visit a waterfall and also the candle factory and craft center.After having lunch in the House of fire, we will have a walk along its gardens, a great opportunity to see some interesting bird species. Our guide will then take you back to your accommodation in Maputo. The expected time of arrival is 6.00 PM.
MAPUTO SPECIAL RESERVE - 1 DAY
Our guide will pick you up early morning at your accommodation (05.30 AM). While crossing the Ferry-Boat to Catembe you can enjoy a Light Breakfast.On our way to the Reserve we will pass by the Salamanga Hindu Temple and stop at a local bread factory.Inside the Reserve you will discover the unique aspects of the wild and its magnificent ecosystems filled with rich and extraordinary Biomes. There will be a break for lunch in the wild.After lunch we will drive towards the Reserve gates and we should be back in Maputo around 6.30 Pm, where our guide will leave you at your accommodation.
2-Day Maputo Special Reserve Guided Tour
Day 1: Our guide will pick you up early morning at your accommodation (05.30 AM). While crossing the Ferry-Boat to Catembe you can enjoy a Light Breakfast. On our way to the Reserve we will pass by the Salamanga Hindu Temple and visit a local bread factory. Inside the Reserve you will discover the unique aspects of the wild and its magnificent ecosystems filled with rich and extraordinary Biomes. There will be a break for lunch in the wild. After lunch we will drive towards the camp area. Dinner at the camp with traditional African recipes prepared by our Chef, under the unique starry sky and a warm fire. Day 2: Breakfast at the camp. After lunch we will drive towards the Reserve gates and we should be back in Maputo around 6.30 Pm, where our guide will leave you at your accommodation.
MAPUTO SPECIAL RESERVE - 3 DAYS
Day 1: Our guide will pick you up early morning at your accommodation (05.30 AM). While crossing the Ferry-Boat to Catembe you can enjoy a Light Breakfast.On our way to the Reserve we will pass by the Salamanga Hindu Temple and visit a local bread factory.Inside the Reserve you will discover the unique aspects of the wild and its magnificent ecosystems filled with rich and extraordinary Biomes. There will be a break for lunch in the wild.After lunch we will drive towards the camp area. Dinner at the camp with traditional African recipes prepared by our Chef, under the unique starry sky and a warm fire.Day 2: After breakfast we will go and spend the day at a beautiful beach where we will provide a Pic Nic lunch. When we return to the camp you will sit back and have a sunset drink while our Chef prepares you dinner.Day 3: Breakfast at the camp. After lunch we will drive towards the Reserve gates and we should be back in Maputo around 6.30 Pm, where our guide will leave you at your accommodation.
MACANETA BEACH - 1 DAY
The specialized guide will pick you up in the morning (time to be arranged with the Guests) at any point in the city of Maputo.Enjoy the beautiful beaches of this area and have a dip in the Indian Ocean. Lunch will be served once you desire. We will start returning to Maputo at around 3PM. The expected time of arrival to Maputo is 4PM