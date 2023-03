Maputo’s landmark train station is one of the city’s most imposing buildings. The dome was designed by an associate of Alexandre Gustav Eiffel (of Eiffel Tower fame), although Eiffel himself never set foot in Mozambique. Also impressive are the wrought-iron latticework, pillars and verandas gracing the dark-green exterior. Inside is the Kulungwana Espaço Artístico, with a small exhibition of works by local and visiting artists, and sculptures and paintings for sale.