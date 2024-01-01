Municipal Market

Maputo

With its long rows of vendors, tables piled high with produce, fresh fish and colourful spices, and stalls overflowing with everything from brooms to plastic buckets, the Municipal Market is Maputo’s main market and well worth a stroll. Get here early, when everything is still fresh, and before the crowds.

