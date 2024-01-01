With its long rows of vendors, tables piled high with produce, fresh fish and colourful spices, and stalls overflowing with everything from brooms to plastic buckets, the Municipal Market is Maputo’s main market and well worth a stroll. Get here early, when everything is still fresh, and before the crowds.
6.22 MILES
Works of renowned sculptor Alberto Chissano, as well as his remains, are on display in his family’s residence at the Chissano Gallery. Taxis from central…
0.34 MILES
Half a block west of Avenida Karl Marx, the National Art Museum has an excellent collection of paintings and sculptures by Mozambique’s finest…
Centro Cultural Franco-Moçambicano
0.31 MILES
An excellent place, with art exhibitions, music and dance performances, films, theatre, a craft shop, a cafe and more.
0.28 MILES
Maputo’s landmark train station is one of the city’s most imposing buildings. The dome was designed by an associate of Alexandre Gustav Eiffel (of Eiffel…
0.29 MILES
This wide and imposing plaza is the gateway from the upper part of town to the baixa. It's rimmed by several notable buildings and well worth a stroll.
2.65 MILES
The large Praça dos Heróis Moçambicanos, along Avenida Acordos de Lusaka near the airport, is notable for its 95m-long mural commemorating the revolution…
0.31 MILES
The old fort was built by the Portuguese in the mid-19th century near the site of an earlier fort. Inside is a garden and a small museum with remnants…
0.35 MILES
The hulking, neoclassical City Hall looks down over the baixa area from a low hill at the top of Avenida Samora Machel. The building, which was completed…
