The large Praça dos Heróis Moçambicanos, along Avenida Acordos de Lusaka near the airport, is notable for its 95m-long mural commemorating the revolution. The star-shaped white-marble structure in its centre holds the remains of Mozambique’s revolutionary and post-independence heroes, including Eduardo Mondlane and Samora Machel, as well as those of national poet José Craveirinha. Photography is prohibited. The public is only permitted to visit (including walking across the praça) on Mozambican Heroes’ Day (3 February).