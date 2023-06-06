Shop
Photothek via Getty Images
With its Mediterranean-style architecture, waterside setting and wide avenues lined with jacaranda and flame trees, Maputo is easily one of East Africa's most attractive capitals. With a wide selection of hotels and restaurants, well-stocked supermarkets, shady sidewalk cafes and a lively cultural scene, getting to know the city is a highlight of visiting Mozambique and essential to understanding the country. Don't miss spending time here before heading north.
Maputo
Maputo’s landmark train station is one of the city’s most imposing buildings. The dome was designed by an associate of Alexandre Gustav Eiffel (of Eiffel…
Maputo
Works of renowned sculptor Alberto Chissano, as well as his remains, are on display in his family’s residence at the Chissano Gallery. Taxis from central…
Maputo
Half a block west of Avenida Karl Marx, the National Art Museum has an excellent collection of paintings and sculptures by Mozambique’s finest…
Centro Cultural Franco-Moçambicano
Maputo
An excellent place, with art exhibitions, music and dance performances, films, theatre, a craft shop, a cafe and more.
Maputo
This wide and imposing plaza is the gateway from the upper part of town to the baixa. It's rimmed by several notable buildings and well worth a stroll.
Maputo
The large Praça dos Heróis Moçambicanos, along Avenida Acordos de Lusaka near the airport, is notable for its 95m-long mural commemorating the revolution…
Maputo
The Natural History Museum, near Hotel Cardoso, is worth a stop simply to see its stately Manueline architecture and its garden with a mural by…
Maputo
The old fort was built by the Portuguese in the mid-19th century near the site of an earlier fort. Inside is a garden and a small museum with remnants…
