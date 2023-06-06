Maputo

With its Mediterranean-style architecture, waterside setting and wide avenues lined with jacaranda and flame trees, Maputo is easily one of East Africa's most attractive capitals. With a wide selection of hotels and restaurants, well-stocked supermarkets, shady sidewalk cafes and a lively cultural scene, getting to know the city is a highlight of visiting Mozambique and essential to understanding the country. Don't miss spending time here before heading north.

  Mozambique, Maputo, the Baixa area, the victorian style railway station designed by G. Eiffel in 1910

    Train Station

    Maputo

    Maputo’s landmark train station is one of the city’s most imposing buildings. The dome was designed by an associate of Alexandre Gustav Eiffel (of Eiffel…

  Chissano Gallery

    Chissano Gallery

    Maputo

    Works of renowned sculptor Alberto Chissano, as well as his remains, are on display in his family’s residence at the Chissano Gallery. Taxis from central…

  National Art Museum

    National Art Museum

    Maputo

    Half a block west of Avenida Karl Marx, the National Art Museum has an excellent collection of paintings and sculptures by Mozambique’s finest…

  Praca da Independencia, Maputo, Mozambique, Africa

    Praça da Independência

    Maputo

    This wide and imposing plaza is the gateway from the upper part of town to the baixa. It's rimmed by several notable buildings and well worth a stroll.

  Praça dos Heróis Moçambicanos

    Praça dos Heróis Moçambicanos

    Maputo

    The large Praça dos Heróis Moçambicanos, along Avenida Acordos de Lusaka near the airport, is notable for its 95m-long mural commemorating the revolution…

  Natural History Museum

    Natural History Museum

    Maputo

    The Natural History Museum, near Hotel Cardoso, is worth a stop simply to see its stately Manueline architecture and its garden with a mural by…

  Fort

    Fort

    Maputo

    The old fort was built by the Portuguese in the mid-19th century near the site of an earlier fort. Inside is a garden and a small museum with remnants…

