Swaziland Culture - Mlilwane - Hlane National Park - 3 Days

Over three days, you'll have an amazing opportunity to have a peak into the lifestyle and culture of the Swazi people. Not only will you get to see a part of their day to day life, you'll also have the opportunity to visit the Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary offers us the chance to quietly observe animals such as zebras, Roan antelope, Blesbok antelope, plenty of bird species, and more. Your tour will also give you a chance to view and appreciate one of Swaziland's hidden gems, Hlane National Park. The Park's is well known for its large concentration of White Rhinos, thanks to the success of Swaziland's anti-poaching efforts. In addition to the Rhinos, which are an endangered species, the park's key species include elephants, giraffes, lions, and hundreds of different species of birds. Itinerary: Day 1: This morning you can expect our guide to pick you up between 5am and 5:30am from your accommodation in Maputo. On the way to the border the guide will give you a light breakfast and will also assist you at the border. We will make our way towards Ezulwini valley to the cultural village of Mantenga. Here we will experience a local dance, soak in some of their rhythm, and keep it going throughout the tour! At the village, we will visit a candle factory and their craft center. After lunch, we start towards the Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary. Here, we will spend the night in the traditional beehive bungalows here. There is a wonderful restaurant onsite where we will have dinner this evening. Day 2: This morning we will enjoy a great breakfast and then start on a walk in Mlilwane. Our walk will consist of approximately two hours of some of the most impressive sights and landscapes there is. We have a chance to see animals such as zebras, bless bock, wildebeest, and more.Today we'll also visit a special nesting area for bee-eaters followed by a short walk in hopes of finding a small and rare antelope species. Then, we break for lunch and continue our tour heading towards Hlane Park. Feel free to freshen up in a Swazi bungalow before we head for dinner. Day 3: Another early wake up! Our morning will begin with an early game drive. You will return just in time for breakfast. After, we will walk around the camp and soak in the diversity of birds and also scope out the watering hole nearby. This watering hole is quite popular and is a great spot to view the animals. After lunch, we will make our way towards the Park gates and begin our journey back to Maputo. We arrive in Maputo around 6:30pm, where our guide will drop you back of at your accommodation.End of tour.