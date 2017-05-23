Welcome to Swaziland
Unlike South Africa, Swaziland has managed to hold on to that slow-down-this-is-Africa feeling and that’s why it’s gaining in popularity. Everything remains small and personable and the atmosphere is remarkably relaxed. Instead of making a flying visit here on your way to Kruger National Park, KwaZulu-Natal or Mozambique, consider staying at least a week to do the country justice. If you plan a visit during the winter months, try to make it coincide with the Umhlanga (reed) festival, one of Africa's biggest cultural events.
19-Day Overland Kruger to Cape Town Tour from Johannesburg
This Southern Africa tour invites you to challenge your conceptions of Africa, with a comprehensive insight into some of South Africa’s greatest attractions, an appreciation for the captivating Kingdom of Swaziland, the mountainous peaks of Lesotho and its cultural Basotho people. Our exciting itinerary has been carefully designed maximizing your experience within the time you spend visiting with us. Following your arrival in South Africa’s city of gold, Johannesburg, your epic journey travels along the breathtakingly Panoramic Route. To reach a variety of picturesque landscapes, home to the mighty Lion and more iconic game life in their natural habitat. We visit the Kruger NP, Mountain Zebra NP and Addo Elephant NP for a complete safari experience. Including many mountainous regions to leave you in awe, vast bushveld plains and allowing a dip in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean. You will gain an understanding of many African traditions and cultures of ancient mankind. This increasingly popular tour offers an accessible African expedition. There is magic in Africa and on this tour, you will discover the dynamic and diversity of this continent.
South Africa 14-Day Tour from Johannesburg
Day 1: Johannesburg - Hazyview - Mpumalanga (D)Go to Mpumalanga via the Panorama Route.Overnight stay at Perry's Bridge Hollow Day 2: Hazyview - Kruger National Park - Hazyview (B/D)Go on an open-vehicle safari through the Kruger National Park.Overnight stay at Perry's Bridge HollowDay 3: Hazyview - Swaziland (B/L)Go to the Royal Kingdom of Swaziland and the Matsamo Cultural Village. Continue to the Ngwenya Glass Works.Overnight stay at Royal Swazi SunDay 4: Swaziland - Mkhuze - Zululand (B/D)Visit the Swazi Candle Factory. Continue via Big Bend into KwaZulu Natal. Drive up the Ubombo Mountains. Visit an authentic Zulu homestead.Overnight stay at Ghost Mountain InnDay 5: Mkhuze - Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Reserve - Mkhuze (B/D)Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park for game viewing.Overnight stay at Ghost Mountain InnDay 6: Mkhuze - Durban (B)In St. Lucia, embark on a boat trip, and see crocodiles, hippos, and birds. Continue to Durban.Overnight stay at Benjamin HotelDay 7: Durban - Port Elizabeth (B)Durban City Tour. Check in at airport for your domestic flight to Port Elizabeth. On arrival at Port Elizabeth Airport, transfer to your hotel.Overnight stay at Radisson Blu Port ElizabethDay 8: Port Elizabeth - Plettenberg Bay (B/D)Depart Port Elizabeth and travel to Tsitsikamma National Park. Enjoy a walk along the suspension bridge across the Storms River. Continue to Plettenberg Bay.Overnight stay at Country House at Hunters Day 9 : Plettenberg Bay / Knysna areasVisit Birds of Eden, a free-flight aviary. After lunch, enjoy free time.Overnight stay at Country House at HuntersDay 10: Plettenberg Bay / Knysna / Oudtshoorn (B/L/D)Go to Knysna and Featherbed Nature Reserve. Continue the journey to Oudtshoorn. Visit a working ostrich farm. Overnight stay at De Opstal Country Lodge Day 11: Oudtshoorn - Route 62 - Cape Town (B)Enjoy a tour of the Cango Caves.Overnight stay at Radisson Blu Le VendomeDay 12: Cape Point and Peninsula (B)Cape Point and the Good Hope Nature Reserve. Go to Simon's Town, and then end the day at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Overnight stay at Radisson Blu Le VendomeDay 13: Cape Winelands (B)Cape Winelands tour, including stops at Stellenbosch and Franschhoek.Overnight stay at Radisson Blu Le VendomeDay 14: Cape TownTour of Cape Town. Transfer to airport.
CULTURAL SWAZILAND - day trip
The specialized guide will meet you early in the morning (05.30 Am) anywhere in Maputo. While following the journey towards Swaziland, you will be able to enjoy a light breakfast. Our guide will assist you with the transition process at the border.We will drive towards Ezulwini valley and the Cultural village of Mantenga. In the village you will watch a local dance performed by the local people and also have a chance to visit a Swazi typical homestead. We will visit a waterfall and also the candle factory and craft center.After having lunch in the House of fire, we will have a walk along its gardens, a great opportunity to see some interesting bird species. Our guide will then take you back to your accommodation in Maputo. The expected time of arrival is 6.00 PM.
HLANE ROYAL NATIONAL PARK - Daytrip (Open Vehicle)
The driver will meet you early in the morning (05.30 Am) anywhere in Maputo. While following the journey towards Swaziland, you will be able to enjoy a light breakfast. Our driver will assist you with the transition process at the border.Once you get to Hlane Royal National Park, you will start a Game Drive at 08.30 AM (Summer time) or 09.00 AM (Winter time).There will be a break for lunch at a restaurant. After lunch there will be another Game drive at 13.00 PM (Summer time) or 12.30 PM (Winter time).Afterwards we will start heading back to Maputo, where your guide will leave you at your accommodation. Estimated time of arrival is at 7.00 PM.
Swaziland Culture and Hlane National Park - 2 Days
On this tour, you'll have an amazing opportunity to have a peak into the lifestyle and culture of the Swazi people. Not only will you get to see a part of their day to day life, you'll also get to view and appreciate one of Swaziland's hidden gems, Hlane Royal National Park. The Park's is well known for its large concentration of White Rhinos, thanks to the success of Swaziland's anti-poaching efforts. In addition to the Rhinos, which are an endangered species, the park's key species include elephants, giraffes, lions, and hundreds of different species of birds. Itinerary: Day 1: This morning you can expect our guide to pick you up between 5am and 5:30am from your accommodation in Maputo. On the way to the border between Mozambique and Swaziland, the guide will give you a light breakfast to enjoy and will also assist you at the border. If we are lucky, and of course weather permitting, there is an opportunity to view an epic sunset over the Lebombo Mountains on our way to the Park. This morning we will will arrive at the Cultural Village between 9:30am and 10am. Our time at the Cultural Village will give us the opportunity to experience and be a part of a typical Swazi homestead. Just before lunch, we will make a stop at a beautiful waterfall not too far from the village. Once we have finished lunch we will enter the Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary. Here we will be introduced to Beehive Huts. Once we are well acquainted with the Beehive Huts, we will stop for dinner. Day 2: This morning will be another early one! We will enjoy a light breakfast nice and early and then head off towards Hlane National Park - one of Swaziland's wonderful treasures. This morning you'll have a chance to observe the animals in the early morning, roaming freely, in their natural habitat. One we have finished our early morning drive and animal spotting, we will enjoy a rest and stop for lunch. Next, we will make our way towards to exit of the Park and head back to Maputo, around 3pm. Our estimated time of arrival in Maputo is around 6pm, our guide will drop you back off at your accommodation. End of tour.
Swaziland Culture - Mlilwane - Hlane National Park - 3 Days
Over three days, you'll have an amazing opportunity to have a peak into the lifestyle and culture of the Swazi people. Not only will you get to see a part of their day to day life, you'll also have the opportunity to visit the Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary offers us the chance to quietly observe animals such as zebras, Roan antelope, Blesbok antelope, plenty of bird species, and more. Your tour will also give you a chance to view and appreciate one of Swaziland's hidden gems, Hlane National Park. The Park's is well known for its large concentration of White Rhinos, thanks to the success of Swaziland's anti-poaching efforts. In addition to the Rhinos, which are an endangered species, the park's key species include elephants, giraffes, lions, and hundreds of different species of birds. Itinerary: Day 1: This morning you can expect our guide to pick you up between 5am and 5:30am from your accommodation in Maputo. On the way to the border the guide will give you a light breakfast and will also assist you at the border. We will make our way towards Ezulwini valley to the cultural village of Mantenga. Here we will experience a local dance, soak in some of their rhythm, and keep it going throughout the tour! At the village, we will visit a candle factory and their craft center. After lunch, we start towards the Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary. Here, we will spend the night in the traditional beehive bungalows here. There is a wonderful restaurant onsite where we will have dinner this evening. Day 2: This morning we will enjoy a great breakfast and then start on a walk in Mlilwane. Our walk will consist of approximately two hours of some of the most impressive sights and landscapes there is. We have a chance to see animals such as zebras, bless bock, wildebeest, and more.Today we'll also visit a special nesting area for bee-eaters followed by a short walk in hopes of finding a small and rare antelope species. Then, we break for lunch and continue our tour heading towards Hlane Park. Feel free to freshen up in a Swazi bungalow before we head for dinner. Day 3: Another early wake up! Our morning will begin with an early game drive. You will return just in time for breakfast. After, we will walk around the camp and soak in the diversity of birds and also scope out the watering hole nearby. This watering hole is quite popular and is a great spot to view the animals. After lunch, we will make our way towards the Park gates and begin our journey back to Maputo. We arrive in Maputo around 6:30pm, where our guide will drop you back of at your accommodation.End of tour.