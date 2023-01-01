Malolotja Nature Reserve

The ruggedly beautiful Malolotja reserve is a prime spot for hiking, with varied terrain to keep walkers interested. The centrepiece is the Komati River, which cuts through a gorge, creating mini waterfalls and rapids as it goes. Big name wildlife is absent, but you'll likely see zebras, elands, wildebeest and various species of antelope. Birdwatchers are in heaven, with over 280 species recorded within the reserve's boundaries.

Malolotja is also home to the country's only canopy tour – a series of ziplines cutting through the treetops.