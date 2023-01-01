About 8km northeast of Mbabane is Sibebe Rock, a massive granite dome hulking over the surrounding countryside. It's the world's second-largest monolith, after Australia's Uluru, but is considerably less visited. Much of the rock is completely sheer, and dangerous if you should fall, but climbing it is a good adrenaline charge if you’re reasonably fit and relish looking down steep rock faces. Community guides operate guided hikes (E100 per person, three hours) – ask at the visitor centre.

Alternatively, Swazi Trails in Ezulwini Valley runs half-day nontechnical climbs up the rock (E750 per person, including transport).