Opened in 1969 as a post-independence gift from the departing British, this hexagonal building topped with a brass dome is a major landmark in Lobamba. It is sometimes open to visitors; if you want to visit, wear neat clothes and ask at reception for a tour.

If you wish to visit parliament, you are supposed to email a letter of request beforehand (clerktoparl@swazi.net) but they are likely to still show you around if you show up and ask nicely.