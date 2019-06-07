Mantenga Cultural Village & Nature Reserve

The entrance fee to this tranquil, thickly forested reserve covers a guided tour of the Swazi Cultural Village, a ‘living’ cultural village with authentic beehive huts and cultural displays, plus a sibhaca dance (performed daily at 11.15am and 3.15pm) and a visit to the impressive Mantenga Falls. The reserve is also great for hiking; day hikers pay only E50. Although it's not a big wildlife park, it offers a chance to see vervet monkeys, baboons, warthogs, nyalas and duikers.

There is a free map available of the reserve, with hiking trails, available at reception. Birdlife abounds, including the endangered southern bald ibis. It’s located 1km from Mantenga Lodge and is well signposted from the MR103.