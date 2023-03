There are many reasons to visit this private reserve – eSwatini’s first protected area: it's quiet, easily accessible and really rather beautiful. Its 46 sq km are home to hippos, crocodiles, zebras, blue wildebeest, warthogs and a host of antelope, as well as the Nyonyane Mountain, whose exposed granite peak, known as Execution Rock, reaches 1110m. It's also an outdoor-lover's paradise, with a wide range of activities available.