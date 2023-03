This museum has some interesting displays of Swazi culture, as well as a traditional beehive village and cattle enclosure, and several of King Sobhuza II’s 1940s cars. There's a discounted combo ticket if you visit both the museum and the King Sobhuza II Memorial Park (adult/child E120/40).

Much of the information is the same in both the museum and the King Subhuza II memorial park. If you only have time to visit one, we would recommend the park over the museum.