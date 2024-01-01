Somhlolo National Stadium

eSwatini (Swaziland)

LoginSave

Built for eSwatini's independence in 1968, the 20,000-capacity national stadium hosts soccer matches, as well as important state occasions, such as coronations (like that of Mswati III, which took place on 25 April 1986), and soccer matches. It is named after eSwatini’s King Sobhuza I, also known as Somhlolo, the founding father of the Swazi nation.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mbuluzi, Swaziland- Famous Swazi landmark "Sibebe Rock", is the largest exposed granite pluton in the world and the world's second largest rock.

    Sibebe Rock

    14.57 MILES

    About 8km northeast of Mbabane is Sibebe Rock, a massive granite dome hulking over the surrounding countryside. It's the world's second-largest monolith,…

  • African Blesbok antelope in Swaziland

    Malolotja Nature Reserve

    21.27 MILES

    The ruggedly beautiful Malolotja reserve is a prime spot for hiking, with varied terrain to keep walkers interested. The centrepiece is the Komati River,…

  • In the fields

    Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary

    2.72 MILES

    There are many reasons to visit this private reserve – eSwatini’s first protected area: it's quiet, easily accessible and really rather beautiful. Its 46…

  • National Museum

    National Museum

    0.28 MILES

    This museum has some interesting displays of Swazi culture, as well as a traditional beehive village and cattle enclosure, and several of King Sobhuza II…

  • Manzini Market

    Manzini Market

    11.21 MILES

    Manzini’s main drawcard is its colourful market, whose upper section is packed with handicrafts from eSwatini and elsewhere in Africa. Thursday morning is…

  • Maguga Dam

    Maguga Dam

    26.42 MILES

    This very scenic dam is on the Komati River, and was constructed to provide irrigation and energy to local communities. With its glittering waters…

  • Ngwenya Iron-Ore Mine

    Ngwenya Iron-Ore Mine

    19.76 MILES

    Ngwenya is one of the world’s oldest known mines. The visitors centre has an interesting display of photographs and information, including the original…

View more attractions

Nearby eSwatini (Swaziland) attractions

1. Parliament

0.24 MILES

Opened in 1969 as a post-independence gift from the departing British, this hexagonal building topped with a brass dome is a major landmark in Lobamba. It…

2. National Museum

0.28 MILES

This museum has some interesting displays of Swazi culture, as well as a traditional beehive village and cattle enclosure, and several of King Sobhuza II…

3. King Sobhuza II Memorial Park

0.39 MILES

Across the road from parliament, this memorial was established as a tribute to King Sobhuza II, who led eSwatini to independence from British rule in 1968…

4. Eludzidzini Royal Residence

0.98 MILES

At the end of a palm-lined avenue south of Lobamba lies Eludzidzini, the queen mother's royal residence. It's not open to the public except during…

6. Mlilwane Wildlife Sanctuary

2.72 MILES

There are many reasons to visit this private reserve – eSwatini’s first protected area: it's quiet, easily accessible and really rather beautiful. Its 46…

7. Manzini Market

11.21 MILES

Manzini’s main drawcard is its colourful market, whose upper section is packed with handicrafts from eSwatini and elsewhere in Africa. Thursday morning is…

8. Sibebe Rock

14.57 MILES

About 8km northeast of Mbabane is Sibebe Rock, a massive granite dome hulking over the surrounding countryside. It's the world's second-largest monolith,…