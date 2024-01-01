Built for eSwatini's independence in 1968, the 20,000-capacity national stadium hosts soccer matches, as well as important state occasions, such as coronations (like that of Mswati III, which took place on 25 April 1986), and soccer matches. It is named after eSwatini’s King Sobhuza I, also known as Somhlolo, the founding father of the Swazi nation.
Somhlolo National Stadium
eSwatini (Swaziland)
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby eSwatini (Swaziland) attractions
