Ngwenya is one of the world’s oldest known mines. The visitors centre has an interesting display of photographs and information, including the original excavation tools. To visit the mine, even if you are travelling by vehicle, you’ll need to be accompanied by a ranger, who will explain the mine's history (note: tips are appreciated).

Although the mine is part of Malolotja Nature Reserve, you can’t continue in to the rest of the reserve from here.

The entrance is signposted off the MR3. If you have time, ask your tour guide to take you to the Lion Cavern, which was first mined 43,000 years ago making it the oldest mine in the world.