Songimvelo Game Reserve

This beautiful 560-sq-km reserve sits in lowveld country south of Barberton, with high-altitude grassland areas on its eastern edge along the mountainous Swaziland border. There are no lions, but there are numerous other introduced species, including leopards, zebras, giraffes and various antelopes, and both guided wildlife drives and walks are available. Note that walking is limited to certain areas, and walkers must be accompanied by a guide.

Songimvelo is also home to some of the earth’s oldest rocks – dating to 3.5 billion years ago – and some interesting archaeological sites.

You can stay at Kromdraai Camp, which has simple, self-catering wooden cabins and campsites.