At the top of the town, with incredible views from its wraparound stoep, this house was built in 1886 and reconstructed in 1892. It shows the life of a late Victorian middle-class family, with a tea set on the dining-room table and antelope heads on the walls.

The Stopforth family occupied the house for almost a century and it contains the furniture and domestic articles they used between 1886 and 1914. The ticket also covers Belhaven House.