These rocks at the entrance to town are painted in the style of 'outsider' artist Nukain Mabuza, who turned his humble labourer's accommodation on a nearby farm into a fantastic rock garden by colourfully decorating huts and hillside boulders. The enigmatic figure, who committed suicide in 1981, inspired Athol Fugard's play The Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek.

Pilgrim & Crown Gallery sells books on Mabuza.