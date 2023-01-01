Nsangwini Rock Art Shelter

Culture buffs will love this community-run archaeological site. The well-preserved paintings are under a small but impressive rock shelter, which is perched over the Komati River and affords lovely views across the mountains. The cave was believed to be that of the Nsangwini San and features the only known paintings of winged humans. Nsangwini is signed from the main Piggs Peak road and the Maguga Dam loop road. Follow a dirt road for 7.5km.

Note that conditions can get a bit rough after rain. A local guide will take you on the slightly steep and rocky walk (15 minutes down; 20 minutes up) and will give a brief explanation.