King Sobhuza II Memorial Park

Across the road from parliament, this memorial was established as a tribute to King Sobhuza II, who led eSwatini to independence from British rule in 1968. Its main highlight is a 3m-tall bronze statue of the late, revered king. There's a small museum with various pictures and documents about his life. The king's mausoleum is also within the park.

There's a discounted combo ticket if you visit both the memorial park and the National Museum (adult/child E120/40), though much of the information is the same.