You come to Hlane Royal National Park for the big stuff. eSwatini’s largest protected area, this well-organised reserve is home to elephants, lions, leopards, white rhinos and many antelope species, and also offers impressive opportunities for birdwatching. Activities include overnight bush trails, a dedicated rhino drive, guided bird walks, mountain biking and cultural tours.

You can easily explore the park under your own steam in a standard car, but it's a good idea to join at least one guided drive – and you'll need to if you want to see the lion enclosure.