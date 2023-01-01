Mlawula Nature Reserve

Mlawula doesn't boast many large mammals, though you'll surely see a few antelope and perhaps a spotted hyena. The draw here, though, is the excellent birdwatching – close to 100 species are recorded – and above all, the network of hiking trails. Ask for the Trails and Day Walks brochure at the gate, detailing 10 self-guided walks ranging from a one-hour stroll to a full-day hike.

The reserve lacks the infrastructure of some of the larger parks, but offers largely deserted hiking trails and plenty of tranquillity.

The turn-off for the entrance gate to the reserve is about 10km north of Simunye, and from there it’s another 4km from the main road.