The small and privately owned Mbuluzi Game Reserve boasts a range of animals, including giraffes, zebras, hippos, antelope species and wildebeest. There have also been over 300 bird species recorded here. Several walking trails dot the reserve and make for a fun activity.

The turn-off for Mbuluzi is the same as for Mlawula; the reserve entrance is about 300m from the turn-off and on the left.