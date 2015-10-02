Welcome to Okavango Delta
The stirring counterpoint to Botswana’s Kalahari Desert, the Okavango is one of the world’s largest inland deltas. The up-to-18,000-sq-km expansion and expiration of the Okavango River means that this mother of waters sustains vast quantities of wildlife that shift with the seasons in this mother of waters.
Top experiences in Okavango Delta
Recent articles
Okavango Delta activities
Victoria Falls To Okavango Delta Tour
Day 1: Transfer from the airport to Victoria Falls Rainbow HotelUpon arrival you will be met by your representative and transferred to your hotel. The remainder of your day is at your leisure. Dinner at the hotel. Accommodation is at the Rainbow Hotel or similar for 2 nights. The hotel is close to the town where there are banks, restaurants, etc.Day 2: Victoria FallsAfter breakfast embark on a tour of Victoria Falls, one of seven natural wonders of the world. This afternoon enjoy a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. (Breakfast & Boma Dinner included).Day 3: Victoria Falls to Chobe National ParkTransfer by road to Chobe National Park located 100km west of Victoria Falls. The rest of the day is at leisure. (Breakfast and Dinner included). Accommodation at Waterlily or Chobe Safari lodge (2 nights).Day 4: Chobe National ParkEarly morning game drive in the Chobe national park. Main breakfast after the game drive. Afternoon boat cruise on the chobe river. (Breakfast and dinner included).Day 5: Chobe National park to Elephant Sands Safari campThe trip departs Elephant Sands after breakfast. Watch these impressive creatures whilst they drink at only a couple of meters away from you, a unique experience! (Breakfast, lunch and dinner) 1 night.Day 6: Elephant Sands to Okavango delta (Maun)Transfer by road through Nata to the heart of the Okavango Delta, a unique wetland system of rivers, crystal clear channels, islands and lagoons that creates a safe haven for innumerable bird and wildlife species. We spend 1 night at Sedia hotel before the Okavango experience the next day. ( Lunch at Planet Baobab and Dinner at the Hotel).Day 7: Okavango Delta MaunSoon after breakfast on this day you will start your Okavango delta day trip experience through Mokoro and game walks. It’s a one day trip in the delta with professional guides and it’s fully inclusive of all meals. Explore the Okavango by Mokoro, a traditional dug-out canoe, by boat or wilderness walks on nearby islands – or fish for pike, bream or tiger-fish.Day 8: Sedia Hotel to Maun AirportThis is the day we will say good bye to each other. You will pack your bags and later own have breakfast and wait for the departure time of the transfer. After Breakfast then you will be transferred to the airport.
Best of Botswana Rhino Package
Day 1Upon arrival in Maun, you will be met by a representative and taken to Leroo La TauActivities are dependant on the season and are arranged when you arrive at camp.Day 2The day is spent enjoying the activities which have been sceduled.Day 3On day 3 you are transported to any 1 of the following DDS lodges, Camp Moremi/Camp Xakanaxa/Camp Okavango/Xugana Island Lodge/Savute Safari Lodge. Activities for the two days are arranged on arrival at camp.Day 4Enjoy the activities which have been specifically scheduled for you.Day 5A representative will transport you back to Maun Airport for your onward flight.Rooms each sleep two persons. Each spacious timber and thatch chalet or luxury African safari-style tent is raised on a teak platform and features an en-suite bathroom and a private wooden viewing deck. In addition, Chobe Game Lodge and Chobe Savanna Lodge are fully air-conditioned and each room has a river-facing terrace or balcony and complimentary mini-bar.
Couples 10-Day NON-SHARED Private Vic Falls and Chobe Safari with Scenic Flights
Day 1: Vic Falls Airport(Arrival) Your professional guide will meet you upon your arrival at Vic Falls Airport. We enjoy a spectacular walk through tropical vegetation to the very edge of the “Mosi oa Tunya” or “the smoke that thunders” - Victoria Falls. There are opportunities to white water raft on the mighty Zambezi River, bungee jump or take a “flight of angels”. Dinner will be served at the hotel.Day 2: Victoria Falls to KasaneEntering Botswana, we drive approximately 2 to 3 hours to Kasane, a town on the banks of the Chobe River.This afternoon, we go on a game drive in Chobe national park and hope to spot the big five. Day 3: Kasane - ChobeWe wake up to an early game drive in Chobe National Park at a time when animals are active. A highlight of this day is the afternoon game viewing “sundowner” boat cruise where we hope to see a large herd of elephants and other wildlife as they quench their thirst at the end of the day.Day 4: Kasane to Nata After our early morning breakfast, we drive to Nata. This drive will take us approximately 5 hours with spectacular views of wildlife along the way.We settle in our rooms then later in the day we heard to Magkadikgadi Salt pans for a sunset. Day 5: Nata to Maun We wake up and enjoy our breakfast before we drive to Maun. This jounery should take us about 5 hours. On this day we do not have any activity scheduled but there is a scenic flight over the Okavango Delta (subject to vailability). Day 6: Okavango Delta - Lodge [B/L/D]Today we spend our day in Okavango Delta, a few minutes’ drive from Maun.ln the Delta, we will meet a local guide who will take us on a walk and later paddle us down the river on dug out.Day 7: Maun to Moremi - Lodge [B/L/D]We leave Maun and heard to Moremi game reserve. We drive in the Khwai Concession area which is a good area to see Roan and Sable Antelope which are relatively rare.After our lunch we rest in our lodge, later in the evening we have an option of going for a game drive.Day 8 Moremi - Lodge [B/L/D]Full day game drive. We pack our breakfast as well as lunch then start our drive early. Spend our day looking for the big five. We will be back in the late afternoon.Day 9: Moremi to Maun - Lodge [B/L/D]We depart to Maun with a high possibility of spotting the big five along the way. We have an option of visiting Shandereka Cultural Village. The Village provides nature walks, traditional dances, demonstrations on the traditional doctor, basket weaving, carving of wooden curios and the granaries where the grain is stored Day 10: Maun On this day we do not have much to do in the morning. We bid a sad farewell, after breakfast, we before we embark on a road shuttle transfer to the airport in Botswana in time for midday flight departures. Our tour ends 11:00am
8-Day Botswana and Namibia Tour from Maun
Start out in Botswana with a charter flight from Maun into the famous Okavango Delta where you can partake in mokoro excursions, bush walks and boat cruises. Take a charter flight back to Maun and cross into Namibia to enjoy an afternoon boat cruise on the Okavango River. Embark on a game drive along the floodplains of the Mahango Game Park, and visit the magical Popa Falls. Explore the beauty of the lush Zambezi Region on an early morning open-vehicle game drive and visit a traditional village in the Zambezi Region. After re-entering Botswana, travel to Chobe, where there is a thrilling morning open-vehicle game drive in the Chobe National Park, and a breathtaking afternoon sunset cruise. Transfer to Kasane, with the option of extending your trip to include the magnificent Victoria Falls.
7-Day Botswana Guided Tour from Maun
Embark on a charter flight from Maun to the Okavango Delta, and choose from exciting activities such as mokoro excursions, bush walks and boat cruises in the fabulous Okavango Delta. Travel to Gweta, the gateway to the Makgadikgadi, to see the endless, white salt pans of Botswana. After exploring the striking Ntwetwe Pan, we leave for Chobe, setting out on a riveting game drive and sunset river cruise in the pristine Chobe National Park, home to Africa’s largest concentration of elephants. Transfer to Kasane, with the option of extending the tour to include the breathtaking Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe’s top attraction.
Highlights of Botswana Safari
D1 01/05/17 Maun airport – Okavango – Charter flight transfer from Maun airport to Okavango– Lunch – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Pom Pom Camp – Night at the Camp: Pom Pom Camp (Standard Room – Fully Inclusive) Special conditions D2 02/05/17 Okavango – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Arrival at Pom Pom Camp. – Lunch – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Pom Pom Camp – Night at the Camp: Pom Pom Camp (Standard Room – Fully Inclusive) Special conditions D3 03/05/17 Okavango – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Charter flight transfer – Lunch (package) – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Moremi Crossing – Night: Moremi Crossing (Tents – Fully Inclusive) Special conditions D4 04/05/17 Okavango – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Lunch (package) – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Moremi Crossing – Night: Moremi Crossing (Tents – Fully Inclusive) Special conditions Moremi Crossing – Moremi Moremi Crossing – Moremi Moremi Crossing – Moremi D5 05/05/17 Okavango – Kalahari – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Charter flight transfer – Lunch (package) – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Tau Pan Camp – Night at the Lodge: Tau Pan Camp (Chalet – Fully Inclusive) D6 06/05/17 Kalahari – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Lunch (package) – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Tau Pan Camp – Night at the Lodge: Tau Pan Camp (Chalet – Fully Inclusive) D7 07/05/17 Kalahari – Chobe (704 kms) – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Charter flight transfer to Chobe – Transfer – Arrival at the Chobe River Lodge. . – Lunch – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Chobe Safari Lodge – Night: Chobe Safari Lodge (River/Safari/FI) D8 08/05/17 Chobe – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Lunch – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Chobe Safari Lodge – Night: Chobe Safari Lodge (River/Safari/FI) D9 09/05/17 Chobe (6 kms) – Morning activity. – Breakfast – End of our services