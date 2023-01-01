Krokavango Crocodile Farm

It’s difficult to know what to make of this place, not far south of Drotsky’s Cabins (the turn-off from the main Sehithwa–Shakawe road is at GPS S 18°26.363', E 21°53.114’). Partly a refuge for rescued crocodiles from the panhandle (those that have acquired a taste for livestock), it has some extraordinary specimens up to 5m long. Meanwhile, it also breeds crocodiles for the lucrative crocodile-skin market (think purses, belts etc) and there are almost 8000 captive-bred crocs on-site.

Feeding time is at 11am on Tuesdays and Fridays. There’s a shop, and a visit to the farm is by guided tour.