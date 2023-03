Near Bagani, the Okavango River plunges down a broad series of cascades known as Popa Falls. The falls are nothing to get steamed up about, especially if Victoria Falls lies in your sights. In fact, the falls are actually little more than large rapids, though periods of low water do expose a drop of 4m. Aside from the ‘falls’, there are good opportunities here for hiking and birdwatching. Swimming is definitely not safe as there are hungry crocs about.