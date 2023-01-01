Mahango Game Reserve

This small but diverse 25 sq km reserve occupies a broad flood plain north of the Botswana border and west of the Okavango River. It attracts large concentrations of thirsty elephants and herd animals, particularly in the dry season. It’s particularly nice to stop beside the river in the afternoon and watch the elephants swimming and drinking among hippos and crocodiles.

With a 2WD vehicle, you can either zip through on the Mahango transit route or follow the Scenic Loop Drive past Kwetche picnic site, east of the main road. With a 4WD you can also explore the 20km Circular Drive Loop, which follows the omiramba (fossil river valleys) and offers the best wildlife viewing.