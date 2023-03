This odd-looking tree, near a small pool at the start of the Rhino Trail on Female Hill, was described to Laurens van der Post as the Tree of True Knowledge by the San guide who led him there. According to the guide, the greatest spirit knelt beside this fetid pool on the day of Creation.

In the rocks beyond the pool are several ‘hoof prints’, which the Mbukushu believe were made by cattle lowered onto the hill by the god Ngambe.