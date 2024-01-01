There is a small, dusty museum at Main (Rhino) Camp with a handful of ethnographic exhibits and wall-sized quotes about the rock art.
2.66 MILES
One of the most fascinating paintings is the zebra painting on a small outcrop north of Female Hill. This stylised equine figure is now used as the logo…
0.56 MILES
This odd-looking tree, near a small pool at the start of the Rhino Trail on Female Hill, was described to Laurens van der Post as the Tree of True…
Horned Serpent Natural Cistern
1.88 MILES
Cliff Trail passes an amazing natural cistern (in a rock grotto near the northwestern corner of Female Hill), which has held water year-round for as long…
0.94 MILES
Directly across from the hollow on the southeastern side of Female Hill, one of the few Tsodilo paintings containing human figures depicts a dancing crowd…
0.89 MILES
On the southeast corner of Female Hill, and accessible along the Rhino Trail, look for the amazing whale and penguin paintings that suggest an intriguing…
27.74 MILES
It’s difficult to know what to make of this place, not far south of Drotsky’s Cabins (the turn-off from the main Sehithwa–Shakawe road is at GPS S 18°26…
0.95 MILES
An adjunct to the Rhino Trail is a short but hazardously rocky climb along what is sometimes called the Divuyu Trail, leading to the scattered remains of…
0.48 MILES
On the southeast corner of Female Hill, around the corner and to the west of the whale and penguin painting, the rhino and giraffe painting portrays a…
