Museum

Botswana

There is a small, dusty museum at Main (Rhino) Camp with a handful of ethnographic exhibits and wall-sized quotes about the rock art.

  • Rock art, zebra on a small outcrop, now used as the logo of Botswana's National Museums and Monuments, Tsodilo Hills, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ngamiland, Botswana, Africa

    Zebra Painting

    2.66 MILES

    One of the most fascinating paintings is the zebra painting on a small outcrop north of Female Hill. This stylised equine figure is now used as the logo…

  • Tree of True Knowledge

    Tree of True Knowledge

    0.56 MILES

    This odd-looking tree, near a small pool at the start of the Rhino Trail on Female Hill, was described to Laurens van der Post as the Tree of True…

  • Horned Serpent Natural Cistern

    Horned Serpent Natural Cistern

    1.88 MILES

    Cliff Trail passes an amazing natural cistern (in a rock grotto near the northwestern corner of Female Hill), which has held water year-round for as long…

  • Dancing Penises

    Dancing Penises

    0.94 MILES

    Directly across from the hollow on the southeastern side of Female Hill, one of the few Tsodilo paintings containing human figures depicts a dancing crowd…

  • Whale & Penguin Painting

    Whale & Penguin Painting

    0.89 MILES

    On the southeast corner of Female Hill, and accessible along the Rhino Trail, look for the amazing whale and penguin paintings that suggest an intriguing…

  • Krokavango Crocodile Farm

    Krokavango Crocodile Farm

    27.74 MILES

    It’s difficult to know what to make of this place, not far south of Drotsky’s Cabins (the turn-off from the main Sehithwa–Shakawe road is at GPS S 18°26…

  • Divuyu Village Remains

    Divuyu Village Remains

    0.95 MILES

    An adjunct to the Rhino Trail is a short but hazardously rocky climb along what is sometimes called the Divuyu Trail, leading to the scattered remains of…

  • Rhino & Giraffe Painting

    Rhino & Giraffe Painting

    0.48 MILES

    On the southeast corner of Female Hill, around the corner and to the west of the whale and penguin painting, the rhino and giraffe painting portrays a…

