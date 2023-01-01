Third Bridge

Literally the third log bridge after entering the reserve at South Gate (although First Bridge and Second Bridge were, at the time of writing, easy to bypass in the dry season along parallel tracks), this ramshackle bridge spans a reed-filled, tannin-coloured pool on the Sekiri River. The neighbouring campsite is one of our favourites in the Okavango. Don’t even think of going for a swim here – it’s a favourite haunt for crocs and hippos, and lions often use the bridge.