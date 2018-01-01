Welcome to Lesotho
This is essentially an alpine country, where villagers on horseback in multicoloured balaclavas and blankets greet you round precipitous bends. The hiking and trekking – often on a famed Basotho pony – is world class, offering undulating expanses of pastoral charm, traditional rondavels (round huts with a conical roof) and innumerable grazing sheep.
The 1000m-high ‘lowlands’ offer craft shopping and sights, but don't miss a trip to the southern, central or northeastern highlands, where streams traverse an ancient dinosaur playground. This is genuine adventure travel.
Top experiences in Lesotho
Lesotho activities
Sani Pass and Lesotho 4x4 Experience from Durban
One of our most popular tours! The Sani Pass Lesotho 4x4 tour leaves from Durban and stops at the capital of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg. Your guide will give you a short tour of the city and visit Mahatma Gandhi’s statue by Pietermaritzburg City Hall. Afterwards the tour moves towards the Drakensberg Mountains and up to the Sani Pass in Lesotho. Passport required. The Sani Pass is a 33km gravel road that straddles the sheer cliffs of the Drakensberg escarpment in a series of tight Zig Zag curves. The route begins at the Sani Pass Hotel which is 1566m above sea level. You will be travelling in a Land Rover 4×4 upwards along the narrow road crossing the South African / Lesotho border post which is 1968m above sea level. On route the landscape of KwaZulu-Natal opens-up displaying spectacular views of rolling hills and vast skies. At the top of Sani Pass, at a height of 3240 metres / 9900 feet is the “Highest Pub in Africa” where you will be given time to enjoy a warm pub meal. You tour guide will take you to a local’s home near the pub to introduce you to a Basotho people in a local village. There you will see how the Basotho people of Lesotho live. Thereafter you will make your way down Sani’s Pass and cross the boarder back into South Africa and head back to Durban.
Sani Pass and Lesotho Private Day Tour from Durban
Experience the magnificent Drakensberg Mountains and the spectacular scenery as you wind your way up the historic Sani Pass and into Lesotho – land of the ‘People of the Blanket’.After an early morning collection from your hotel, travel inland past Pietermaritzburg and through the Natal Midlands. Arrive at the foothills of the Southern Drakensberg and board a 4x4 vehicle. Travel up the steep and spectacular Sani Pass, up into the ‘Roof of Africa’. As you rise over the escarpment you cross over into the Mountainous Kingdom of Lesotho.Enjoy the opportunity of visiting a traditional Basotho village and learn about the local people’s traditions and way of life. Taste some local beer and bread before having lunch at the highest pub in Africa.Descend the Sani Pass and back into South Africa for your trip back to Durban. You will arrive back at your hotel in the early evening.
Sani Pass and Lesotho Full-Day Tour from Durban
Experience the magnificent Drakensberg Mountains and the spectacular scenery as you wind your way up the historic Sani Pass and into Lesotho – land of the ‘People of the Blanket’.After an early morning collection from your hotel, travel inland past Pietermaritzburg and through the Natal Midlands. Arrive at the foothills of the Southern Drakensberg and board a 4x4 vehicle. Travel up the steep and spectacular Sani Pass, up into the ‘Roof of Africa’. As you rise over the escarpment you cross over into the Mountainous Kingdom of Lesotho.Enjoy the opportunity of visiting a traditional Basotho village and learn about the local people’s traditions and way of life. Taste some local beer and bread before having lunch at the highest pub in Africa.Descend the Sani Pass and back into South Africa for your trip back to Durban. You will arrive back at your hotel in the early evening.
Sani Pass and Lesotho Day Tour from Durban
If you love adventure, a drive up the highest road pass in Africa in a 4x4 vehicle will certainly get your adrenaline running! Once at the top, you’ll be rewarded with magnificent views and breathtaking scenery. After your pick up in Durban you will be driven through the green hills of the Midlands towards the country town of Underberg. Once in Underberg you will climbed into a 4x4 vehicle for your adventure into Lesotho. These 4x4 vehicles are equipped to tackle Sani Pass! You’ll need to have your passport ready to be stamped to enter the Kingdom of Lesotho.Once across the border your next stop will be at a nearby Sotho Village where you will get a taste of the local culture. Enjoy lunch at the highest pub in Africa with views which will take your breathe away. Once you are finished with lunch and taken in the views, the tour will make its way back down the Pass slowly, and you will then head back to Durban where your tour ends.
19-Day Overland Kruger to Cape Town Tour from Johannesburg
This Southern Africa tour invites you to challenge your conceptions of Africa, with a comprehensive insight into some of South Africa’s greatest attractions, an appreciation for the captivating Kingdom of Swaziland, the mountainous peaks of Lesotho and its cultural Basotho people. Our exciting itinerary has been carefully designed maximizing your experience within the time you spend visiting with us. Following your arrival in South Africa’s city of gold, Johannesburg, your epic journey travels along the breathtakingly Panoramic Route. To reach a variety of picturesque landscapes, home to the mighty Lion and more iconic game life in their natural habitat. We visit the Kruger NP, Mountain Zebra NP and Addo Elephant NP for a complete safari experience. Including many mountainous regions to leave you in awe, vast bushveld plains and allowing a dip in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean. You will gain an understanding of many African traditions and cultures of ancient mankind. This increasingly popular tour offers an accessible African expedition. There is magic in Africa and on this tour, you will discover the dynamic and diversity of this continent.
Motorbike Adventures
Looking to explore the Southern Drakensberg area on a motorbike? Should you be visiting the area and haven’t been able to bring your motorbike along …….look no further!Sani Pass Tours in conjunction with Alfie Cox, has launched a separate company, Sani Pass Motorbike Adventures, which offers motorbike hire as well as the necessary kit. You will be required to have a motorbike licence and riding experience. Unfortunately, no learners or licences will be acceptable. The bike hire is valid per day from 08h00 to 17h00. Indemnities and insurances and damage deposits will apply. The bikes are KTM690 Enduro and only single use (no lifting at any time) Explore the following areas of the Southern Drakensberg on a Motorbike:The lower Loteni Road between Underberg and Nottingham RoadThe Sani Pass into Lesotho (a valid passport is also required)Bushman’s Nek Road areaDrakensberg Gardens Road