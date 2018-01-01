Sani Pass and Lesotho 4x4 Experience from Durban

One of our most popular tours! The Sani Pass Lesotho 4x4 tour leaves from Durban and stops at the capital of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg. Your guide will give you a short tour of the city and visit Mahatma Gandhi’s statue by Pietermaritzburg City Hall. Afterwards the tour moves towards the Drakensberg Mountains and up to the Sani Pass in Lesotho. Passport required. The Sani Pass is a 33km gravel road that straddles the sheer cliffs of the Drakensberg escarpment in a series of tight Zig Zag curves. The route begins at the Sani Pass Hotel which is 1566m above sea level. You will be travelling in a Land Rover 4×4 upwards along the narrow road crossing the South African / Lesotho border post which is 1968m above sea level. On route the landscape of KwaZulu-Natal opens-up displaying spectacular views of rolling hills and vast skies. At the top of Sani Pass, at a height of 3240 metres / 9900 feet is the “Highest Pub in Africa” where you will be given time to enjoy a warm pub meal. You tour guide will take you to a local’s home near the pub to introduce you to a Basotho people in a local village. There you will see how the Basotho people of Lesotho live. Thereafter you will make your way down Sani’s Pass and cross the boarder back into South Africa and head back to Durban.