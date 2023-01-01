Sehlabathebe National Park

This far-flung, lesser-visited park offers stunning rock formations, rolling grasslands, wildflowers and a feeling of isolation, though there's also a shiny new headquarters and a few rondavels at the entrance. Bearded vultures and rheboks can be viewed here, along with some of the country's most well-preserved San cave paintings, and in the summer angling is possible in the dams and rivers.

Roads are rough, meaning the best ways to arrive are via hiking or horse riding from Sani Top or the Drakensberg.

Come well prepared for the changing elements: this is a summer-rainfall area and thick mist, potentially hazardous to hikers, is common. The winters are clear, but it gets cold at night with occasional light snowfalls.