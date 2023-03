This site is unique in Lesotho, not only because it is the country's only snake park, but because you can also get your car washed while you visit the anacondas, endemic puff adders and spitting cobras. Oh, and the eccentric, local herpetologist who owns the place also keeps bees. And the first chief of Qacha's Nek used to live in a cave above where the snakes are kept.

For the full effect, do the tour late at night (don't worry, the place is lit up).