Liphofung Cave Cultural & Historical Site

This small but historically significant sandstone overhang is adorned in San rock art and served as a temporary hideaway home for King Moshoeshoe the Great back in the early 1800s, before he became the nation's founder. The government-run site offers guided walks through the cave, along with a cultural centre and shop selling local crafts. Accommodation is available, but when we last visited the place had been without water for more than six months, and the neglected property was falling into disrepair.

If you can live without water, there are three-bedroom chalets (from M450) with beds (bring your own bedding) and basic kitchen appliances. There are also simple, but comfortable, stone, four-person rondavels (round huts with a conical roof; from M250) with kitchen facilities, beds with linen and sweeping views. It is also possible to camp in the cave (from M50) – a novel and atmospheric experience, but you must use the visitor centre toilet. Either way, you’ll need to bring your own food.

To get here by public transport, take a shared taxi heading from Butha-Buthe towards Moteng and get out at the turn-off to Mamohase or Liphofung (M20, 25 minutes). Liphofung is then an easy 1.5km walk down from the main road along a tarmac access ramp. Daily (except Sunday) buses to Mokhotlong and Maseru pass the turn-offs in the morning (ask around for times); shared taxis to Butha-Buthe pass in the morning and those to Mokhotlong pass all day.