Bokong Nature Reserve

Bokong has perhaps the more dramatic setting of the two northern parks, with stunning vistas over the Lepaqoa Valley from the visitors centre, various short walks and a good, rugged two- to three-day hike to Ts’ehlanyane National Park. Bearded vultures, rock shelters and valleyhead fens (wetland areas) are features here.

The impressive Lepaqoa waterfall is worth the trek; in winter it freezes into a craggy column of ice. Guides are available and pony trekking can be arranged. The reserve sits at just over 3000m and gets cold at night, so come prepared. There are basic, somewhat neglected chalets (M500) next to the visitor centre – bring your own food, sleeping bag and stove. Park staff don't recommend camping due to the heavy winds the area tends to receive. Bookings must be made through the visitors centre.

Bokong lies roughly midway between Leribe (Hlotse) and Katse. Shared taxis from Leribe (M50, two hours) and Katse (M80, 1½ hours) will drop you at the visitors centre, about 2km south of the viewpoint atop the stunning Mafika-Lisiu Pass (3090m). When leaving, you may have to wait a while before a taxi with space passes.

There is a bus that travels between Leribe and Katse and costs M35 per trip. The schedule can vary. There is car parking in the park (M20).