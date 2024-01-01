On the main road in Katse village is the dam's visitors centre, with information, displays and a dam-viewing deck. Look for the bright blue roof a few kilometres east of Katse village. Guided tours of the dam wall (M30, one hour) depart at 9am and 2pm (weekdays) and 9am, 11am and 2pm (weekends and holidays).
Katse Dam Visitors Centre
Lesotho
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.49 MILES
Bokong has perhaps the more dramatic setting of the two northern parks, with stunning vistas over the Lepaqoa Valley from the visitors centre, various…
1.6 MILES
Katse Botanical Garden was originally established to protect the spiral aloes displaced from the Katse Dam’s construction. It has flourished to include…
24.4 MILES
The visitors centre is 15km from the main road, signposted west of Mohale village. It offers dam views, a guided tour (M10) and boat cruises (per person…
