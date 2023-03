This set of footprints is a few kilometres south of Leribe at Tsikoane village. Immediately after the Tsikoane Primary School, take the small dirt road to the right towards some rocky outcrops. Follow it up to the church. Children will vie to lead you the 1km slog up the mountainside to the footprints, in a series of caves, and a guide can be helpful here. The prints are clearly visible on the rock ceiling.