The Ha Kome cave houses are an anomaly in this area, 21km from Teyateyaneng (TY) and several kilometres from the village of Mateka. These extraordinary inhabited mud dwellings are nestled under a rock overhang, hidden within the pink-and-orange cliffs. There’s a small information centre with toilets and a few basic maps. In a 2WD, you should be able reach the caves from TY or from Maseru or Thaba-Bosiu via Sefikeng, but do check on road conditions.

Shared taxis go there from TY and Maseru.